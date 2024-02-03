Sandeep Reddy Vanga to work with Salman Khan? Film details leaked

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned director of the smash hits Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, has yet again triumphed at the box office with his latest effort Animal. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and was released on December 1st, 2023.

In less than three weeks since its release, Animal has shattered numerous records and emerged as one of India’s highest-grossing films this year. So far, it has raked in more than Rs 900 crore worldwide – making it the seventh-biggest-grossing Indian film ever.

While he enjoys Animal’s success, Vanga already has his hands full with other projects. He is currently occupied with two Telugu films – one starring Allu Arjun and another featuring Prabhas. He has also revealed that he is planning a sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Salman Khan’s Movie

But the most exciting news for fans of Sandeep is that his next Hindi film could be with Salman Khan. Yes, you read that right! Reports suggest that the director is in talks with the superstar about making a dark action-crime thriller together. Reportedly, Bhaijaan too is interested and if everything goes well, then Sandeep might soon get a green signal from the superstar. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

If these reports turn out to be true, then it would be really interesting to see the crazy talents collaborate first time.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen onscreen in Tiger 3; directed by Maneesh Sharma, it is the third installment in the popular Tiger series.