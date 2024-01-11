Shah Rukh Khan to never work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Mumbai: The Indian film industry is witnessing a surge in collaborations between Bollywood and South cinema, as both sectors aim to expand their reach and appeal to a wider audience. Fans are eager to see more of these cross-cultural projects.

However, amid this trend, Shah Rukh Khan’s recent remarks have sparked speculation about whether he took a swipe at Tollywood director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor. During an event on Thursday, King Khan, who is known for playing positive roles, said that if he played a bad guy, he would make sure he “dies a dog’s death”, implying that he does not endorse the glorification of negative characters.

https://m.facebook.com/cnnnews18/videos/im-a-hopeful-guy-who-tells-happy-stories-because-goodness-begets-goodness-says-s/921579509383918/

This comment has been interpreted by some as a subtle dig at ‘Animal’, which has been criticised for its misogynistic and violent portrayal of its protagonist. SRK also said that he should play honest roles that inspire people to dream, suggesting that he is not interested in collaborating with Vanga, who is known for his dark and edgy films.

At a recent event, where Shah Rukh Khan was honoured as ‘The Indian of the Year’, the actor said, “I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog’s death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side.”

It appeared that the actor was taking a dig at director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial blockbuster Animal.