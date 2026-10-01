Hyderabad is famous for biryani, but the city’s food scene has another delicious side waiting to be explored. There is a sea of Kerala restaurants in Hyderabad serving Malabar parottas, spicy chicken, soft appam, fragrant stew, seafood and meals.

For Malayalis and food lovers wanting something different, these restaurants offer plenty to explore. Here is a Siasat.com curated list of 10 Kerala restaurants in Hyderabad. This is a selection, not a ranking.

Best Kerala restaurants in Hyderabad

1. Akson Restaurant

Located in Punjagutta, Akson Restaurant is an option for Kerala and South Indian flavours. It is convenient for a casual meal in this busy part of the city.

2. Pathemari Kerala Restaurant

Pathemari Kerala Restaurant in Nampally brings Kerala flavours to central Hyderabad. It is a convenient choice for a filling Kerala style meal.

3. Hotel Ruchikoottu

Located in AS Rao Nagar, Hotel Ruchikoottu is worth adding to this list if you are around Secunderabad. Its pocket friendly pricing suits casual family meals.

4. Pepper Green Kerala Kitchen

Pepper Green Kerala Kitchen in Gachibowli is a handy option for people in Hyderabad’s western IT corridor. Its Kerala style menu offers a welcome change.

5. Kalpakavadi

Kalpakavadi in Narsingi is another stop for Kerala food lovers. It is an option for those wanting to explore traditional flavours.

6. Hanwin Kerala Cafe

Hanwin Kerala Cafe in Jubilee Hills offers a casual setting for Kerala food. It is convenient when you want something beyond usual cafe fare.

7. Swad Assal Taste Kerala Restaurant

Located in Safilguda, Swad Assal Taste Kerala Restaurant is an option for food lovers on the Secunderabad side. Its menu brings familiar regional flavours to the neighbourhood.

8. The New Kerala Kitchen

The New Kerala Kitchen in West Marredpally is another neighbourhood option for Kerala cuisine. It is worth considering when you are craving a hearty and comforting regional meal.

9. Ela. Malabar Cuisine

Ela. Malabar Cuisine in Toli Chowki is a choice for those who enjoy Malabar flavours. The cuisine is known for aromatic spices, coconut and rich meat and seafood preparations.

10. The Kayal Kerala Restaurant

The Kayal Kerala Restaurant in Gopanpalle adds another option for Kerala food in western Hyderabad. Its location makes it convenient for nearby residents looking for regional cuisine.

Explore Kerala flavours in Hyderabad

From appam and idiyappam to Malabar parottas, seafood curries and traditional meals, Kerala cuisine offers plenty to discover. With restaurants spread across Hyderabad, food lovers can explore these flavours without travelling to Kerala.

Prices may vary depending on dishes, offers and menu changes. Check with the restaurant before visiting. Plan ahead too.