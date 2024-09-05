A teacher should get paid more than an IAS, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Former education minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said a teacher’s salary should be more than that of an IAS officer if India wants to evolve into a developed country by 2047.

He made the remarks while addressing a ‘Shikshak Samman Samaroh,’ organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at the agency headquarters on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Sisodia was invited at the event as the chief guest.

“Today, there is a lot of talk about India of 2047. The teachers who are sitting here today, the children you have with you are very important for 2047. The India of 2047 depends on these children. But even policy makers have to do something for them,” Sisodia said.

“In most developed countries, the salary of teachers is more than the bureaucrats there. A teacher with five years of experience draws more salary than an IAS officer with five years of posting,” he added, citing examples of Germany, Switzerland and a few other countries.

Talking about his incarceration in Tihar jail, Sisodia said he spent 8-10 hours every day reading books and learning about the education system of different countries.

“The last 1.5 years I was in a difficult circumstances of my life. When we are in difficult circumstances, the lessons learnt by teachers are most useful. I studied a lot during this time. I used to read books for 8-10 hours. Most of all, I read about education, India’s education system, the world’s education system,” the former deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail for 17 months in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He was released on bail last month.

The event, presided over by MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal as special guests, featured several cultural performances.

Addressing the occasion, Mayor Shelly Oberoi highlighted the developments of MCD-run schools under the AAP government.

“For a long time, MCD schools and their teachers were neglected. Salaries were often delayed. Our biggest objective was to ensure that salaries were paid on time. We have successfully achieved this goal,” she claimed.

She added that several batches of MCD school principals were sent for training at IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Kozhikode to improve the quality of education.

“Today, we have more than 1,500 schools in Delhi, with thousands of teachers. Last year, we passed a proposal in the House to send MCD school teachers abroad for training. We are working to send the first batch of teachers abroad soon,” the mayor said.

During the event, many MCD school teachers and principals were awarded by Sisodia for their endeavours. (NIA)