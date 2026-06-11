A teacher’s only mission to save government schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: Drums announced their arrival before they reached each doorstep. Accompanied by volunteers, teacher V Gopinath walked through the lanes of Paatimeedhi Gudem village in Mahabubabad, appealing to parents to choose government school over expensive private ones for their children.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is taking a lot of interest in the children’s quality education and nutrition. The Congress government intends to provide a bright future for the students,” he said.

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Several parents came forward and pledged to choose government schools from this academic year.

“Just like a temple is needed in a village, government schools are also needed. Just like me, teachers across the state have been working hard to protect the schools in their respective villages. The responsibility of enrolling the children in the government schools in any particular village rests on the residents of that particular village,” Gopinath added.