Telangana village passes resolution banning private schools

The decision stemmed from significant improvements in the educational standards and facilities of the local government schools.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 8th June 2026 8:00 pm IST
Babapur village
Babapur village passes resolution encouraging students to enroll in govt schools

Hyderabad: In an innovative effort to strengthen government schools, residents of Babapur village in Lakshmanachanda mandal of Telangana’s Nirmal district unanimously passed a resolution banning children from attending private schools.

The villagers met and passed the resolution to send all their children to government schools.

The decision stemmed from significant improvements in the educational standards and facilities of government schools.

Subhan Bakery

Village sarpanch Padigela Lakshmi emphasised that quality education is vital for community development, noting that boosting enrollment would accelerate school improvement. Experienced teachers staff these institutions, which play a critical role in providing quality education to poor and middle-class families, he said.

The decision was widely accepted and appreciated, as many said it would set an example for other villages.

The community pledged to send children exclusively to government schools rather than private ones. This decision reflected a collective belief that local initiative is essential for the improvement of public education.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 8th June 2026 8:00 pm IST

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