A tour inside Rubina Dilaik’s beautiful home – photos, videos

Mumbai: TV actress Rubina Dilaik is quickly becoming a crowd favorite for her graceful looks and versatile acting. She made her debut with ‘Chotti Bahu’ and climbed her way to one of the top actresses of the telly world with ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah’, ‘Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev’, ‘Shakti’, and many more.

Rubina Dilaik, however, became a popular household name after her win, in the reality, show Bigg Boss season 14.

Rubina Dilaik Net Worth

According to reports, Rubina Dilaik’s net worth is a whopping Rs 29 crores as, over the past few years, her net worth has been increasing owing to her growing popularity. She gets paid a hefty amount of Rs 80 thousand per episode and the actress charged Rs. 5 Lakh per week for being on Bigg Boss 14. Moreover, she charges Rs. 20-25 Lakh per brand endorsement.

The Boss Lady’s Abode

Rubina lives with her husband Abhinav Shukla in Mumbai. She often takes to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her nature-inspired abode. The ‘Jeanie and Juju’ actress enjoys a whopping fan following of 8 million followers on her photo-sharing app.

Scroll ahead to have a look at her home.

From her spacious living room to the flora-covered balcony, Rubina and Abhinav’s home indeed looks like a treat to live in.

On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik is set to make a name in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which is all set to roll soon.