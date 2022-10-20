A tour inside Sania Mirza’s new luxurious home in Dubai [Photos]

Hyderabad: Several celebrities from across the world have made Dubai as their second home. They are just attracted by city’s lifestyle, glitz, glamour and of course the safety. India’s most popular female sports personality and one of the top tennis players in the world, Sania Mirza too is one among them.

In her recent conversation with Kamiya Jani, host of Curly Tales, Sania, who hails from Hyderabad, revealed that she has been staying in Dubai for over a decade now. “We have been residents of Dubai for 12 years now. We all agree that once you live in Dubai, it’s very difficult to live anywhere else,” Sania says.

The tennis star also revealed that she shifted to their new home in July this year. For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik earlier used to stay at a lavish villa in Palm Jumeirah. “We used to stay at The Palm and we moved here because my son’s school,” she states.

Speaking more about the luxurious city, Sania said, “Dubai is a place that gravitates you to itself and everyone will surely agree to it. It offers you the best of both east and west and that it has everything. Plus, it is a multi-cultural place to bring up your children.” She further adds, ” The best part about being in Dubai is that you do not miss anything about India.”

From luxurious living area, amazing wall textures, curtains to the vintage wall pieces, Sania Mirzas’s new abode is all things classy and royal. Have a look few pictures below.

(Image Source: Curly Tales ME YouTube)

(Image Source: Curly Tales ME YouTube)

(Image Source: Curly Tales ME YouTube)

(Image Source: Curly Tales ME YouTube)

(Image Source: Curly Tales ME YouTube)

(Image Source: Curly Tales ME YouTube)

Check out the complete video below.