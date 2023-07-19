A tour of MS Dhoni’s bike collection in Ranchi [Video]

Ranchi: Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad gave a tour of former skipper MS Dhoni’s massive bike collection at his Ranchi farmhouse. Prasad posted a video of the Dhoni’s enormous garage stocked with motorcycles and classic cars.

Prasad and the former India captain were filmed together in an almost two-minute clip at Ranchi farmhouse, with MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi handling the camera work.

“One of the craziest passions i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” tweeted Prasad.

“What do I say? How do you feel being in Ranchi first?” at the start of the video Sakshi Dhoni asked Prasad.

“Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (MS Dhoni’s bike collection) is crazy,” Prasad replied.

Venkatesh Prasad stated during the conversation that you cannot have this many bikes unless and until someone is mad about it.

“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This can be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t (have these many bikes),” said Prasad.

“I would say mad,” said Sakshi.

Sakshi then turned the camera towards MS Dhoni and asked, “Why Mahi why? What was the need of this?”

To which Dhoni gave a hilarious answer, “Because you took everything and I needed to have something of my own. This is the only thing you allowed.

The video concluded with MS Dhoni’s pal telling a tale of MS Dhoni’s first motorbike, describing how they would run out of fuel and would then call someone at home, who would deliver fuel in the can.