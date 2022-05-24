A trip down Rakhi Sawant’s controversial relationships

Mumbai: Be it her controversial statements or her unique outfits, Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant never misses a chance to be in the spotlight. Currently, the queen of controversies is hitting the headlines for her relationship with a Mysore based businessman Adil Khan Durrani.

Adil Khan and Rakhi Sawant (Instagram)

For the past few days, the couple have been very vocal about their relationship and have taken to social media, on several occasions, to express their love for each other. In addition, a video of Rakhi flaunting her diamond ring have been doing the rounds on the internet. Thus, confirming their engagement.

While, the lovebirds are ready to take on this beautiful journey, scroll ahead to have a look at Rakhi’s previous relationships before she found the one.

Ritesh Singh

In 2021, Rakhi Sawant ended all speculations of her marriage with a ‘mystery man’ after she entered Bigg Boss 15 with her husband, Ritesh Singh. The couple looked very much in love during the reality show. However, she announced their split on Instagram after she got to know about Ritesh’s ongoing marriage and kids.

Deepak Kalal

In 2018, Rakhi had announced her marriage with India’s Got Talent fame, Deepak Kalal. The couple was in headlines for few days but she called off their marriage on Instagram which was supposed to happen on 31st December 2018.

Elesh Parujanwala

In her 2009 stint Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, the actress got hitched to NRI Elesh Parujanwala in the finale. However, in the same year, the actress reportedly broke off the relationship saying that she only wanted the money and not the relationship.

Abhishek Awasthi

Lastly, the actress was in a serious relationship with dance choreographer, Abhishek Awasthi. However, on Valentine’s Day in 2011, Rakhi ended things with Abhishek after she found out he was cheating on her.