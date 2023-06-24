A video tour of Vijay Varma’s home in Mumbai

Mumbai: Vijay Varma, the talented actor, is currently at the pinnacle of his career, surrounded by the success of his latest show “Dahaad” and receiving critical acclaim for his role in the highly anticipated film “Darlings,” alongside Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew.

In his recent interview with The Quint , Vijay Varma gave a tour of his Mumbai home, where they discussed his favourite corners of the home, his early days in the city, the long-awaited recognition he has now received, and much more.

Vijay reflected on his new home, saying, “I moved into this house last August, marking my second monsoon here. In the past 9-10 years, I had to change residences 14 times. The initial years were quite challenging. I kept relocating due to financial constraints or landlords incessantly raising the rent.

Sometimes, I would reach out to friends and ask, ‘Can I stay with you for a few months?'”

When asked what drew him to his current residence, Vijay said, “It exudes such peace and tranquility. The openness, the flow of air, and the abundance of natural light in every room are refreshing. Moreover, each room offers a view of the sea. I desired that no matter which corner of the house I occupy, I can witness lush greenery outside and catch a glimpse of the sea.”

Vijay proudly displayed his flat, pointing to a letter from Amitabh Bachchan and reminiscing, “I received it shortly after the release of ‘Gully Boy.’ He sent me a bouquet and a handwritten note, which prompted me to decide that day that I would no longer audition.”

The actor also revealed his impressive shoe collection. “My first pair of sneakers was a gift from Anurag Kashyap. From there, I expanded my collection to include numerous New Balance shoes. Eventually, I gravitated towards Nike,” he revealed, revealing his love of fashionable footwear.

Apart from his work, Vijay Varma has been making headlines lately for his relationship with his Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia. After many speculations surrounding their bond, the two finally confirmed that they are indeed head-over-heels in love with each other.