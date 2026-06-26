AA23 not shelved? Allu Arjun, Lokesh film gets big update

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23, is once again grabbing attention. After several rumours around the project, the latest buzz suggests that the film is very much on track and has entered an important pre-production stage.

Is Allu Arjun Doing AA23 Look Test In Mumbai?

According to industry reports, Allu Arjun is expected to undergo a look test for AA23 in Mumbai on June 26, 2026. This is said to be more than a normal photoshoot, as the team is reportedly testing the actor’s appearance and character style for the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for giving strong and stylish looks to his lead actors. So, fans are excited to see what kind of makeover he is planning for Allu Arjun.

AA23 Pre-Production Work Begins

Though the regular shooting of AA23 may not begin immediately, the groundwork has already started. Lokesh and his team are reportedly working on the script, music discussions, character designs, and technical planning.

Since Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for Raaka, directed by Atlee, in Mumbai, the AA23 team is using this time to complete the early preparation work.

Allu Arjun And Lokesh Kanagaraj Collaboration

AA23 marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj. This combination has already created huge expectations among fans because both are known for their powerful screen presence and mass appeal.

The film is expected to be a large-scale action entertainer with a pan-India appeal. Music director Anirudh Ravichanderis also part of the project, which has added more hype.

Is Pooja Hegde Part Of AA23?

There is also talk that Pooja Hegde may join the film as the female lead. However, there is no official confirmation yet. If true, this will mark her reunion with Allu Arjun after films like DJ and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

What’s Next For Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun is currently focused on Raaka with Atlee. After that, AA23 is expected to move ahead in a bigger way. With Raaka and AA23 in his lineup, Allu Arjun’s next phase looks packed with massive pan-India projects.