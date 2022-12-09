‘AAA Cinemas’: Allu Arjun’s first theatre in Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: AAA Cinemas, an acronym for Asian Allu Arjun Cinemas, the Tollywood superstar’s first venture into the theatre business is eyeing for Sankranti launch. Sources have it that the luxurious cinema hall will be opened for theatre-goers in January 2022.

It is located at Ameerpet, one of the prime hubs in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun has joined hands with Asian Group, one of the leading film distribution companies in the Telugu film industry. It’s their first joint venture with the Allu family.

Asian Cinemas and Allu Arjun new venture, #AAACinemas coming soon.



AAA Cinemas Creative at Asian Group Corporate Office.💥#Pushpa #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/NuFlEEGNDd — AlluArjunHD™🪓 (@AlluArjun_HD) September 17, 2021

The construction work of AAA Cinemas which was commenced in 2021 is at a brisk pace and only final touch-ups are left. Equipped with the latest technology, equipment and lavish decor, the theatre is reportedly awaiting the release of the big-budget movie to take the plunge into the film exhibition business.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu too owns ‘AMB Cinemas’, a seven-screen multiplex at Gachibowli which is also in collaboration with Asian Groups.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the Pushpa sequel — Pushpa: The Rule. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.