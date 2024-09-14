Aadujeevitham, film on Indian migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, faces criticism

“Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life,” a Netflix latest movie based on the sufferings and challenges experienced by the Malayali Indian migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, Najeeb Mohammed, has faced backlash from Saudi audiences for misrepresenting the country.

More recently, a report released by Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated that the movie likely exaggerates some elements of Najeeb’s story for cinematic purposes, but the abuses depicted are more widespread than Saudi social media critics acknowledge.

The three-hour movie is based on the 2008 bestselling book “Goat Days” by Indian author Benyamin and inspired by the harrowing journey of Najeeb, a man who endures a long-standing struggle.

Also Read World’s first fully robotic heart transplant performed in Saudi Arabia

Prithviraj Sukumaran, an Indian actor, starred in this movie, which was written and directed by Blessy Ipe Thomas. It was filmed in Kerala, Jordan, and Algerian dunes.

Najeeb sold all his possessions in the 1990s to secure a job in Saudi Arabia after paying Rs 55,000 for a work visa.

His Saudi sponsor (kafeel) forced him into three years of herding sheep in the desert alone, enduring severe abuse and document destruction to prevent his escape.

The movie premiered on Netflix on July 19 and caused uproar on Saudi social media in August after the release of its Arabic translation due to its portrayal of a sponsor in a negative light.

In August, director Blessy issued a statement on Instagram that “The movie relentlessly tried to highlight the nobleness of the human soul even in the heart of a harsh person.”

“I tried to give this message consistently throughout the movie and never intended to hurt the sentiments of any individual, race, or country,” he added.

Saudi nationals boycott Netflix, claiming the movie exaggerates migrant worker abuse, reinforces negative stereotypes, and is outdated in portraying Saudi Arabia’s treatment of its workforce.

The movie depicts abuses against goat herders, including disproportionate control over workers’ lives afforded by the Saudi Kafala system, wage abuses, exorbitant recruitment fees, extreme heat exposure, and lack of state oversight.

In its report, the HRW states that all of these abuses have been documented in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states for decades. Migrant herders, like domestic workers, suffer some of the worst abuses because they are excluded from Saudi labour law and often fall victim to human trafficking, isolation, and physical abuse.

HRW argues that dismissing migrant worker rights violations as racist or defamatory, or “why,” can downplay the abuses enabled by the Kafala system.

A human rights organization warns that Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” plans, including hosting the 2034 Men’s World Cup, rely heavily on migrant workers, and if not protected, more horrific stories will emerge.