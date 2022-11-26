Aaftab to be produced in court today, police likely to seek extension of his custody

Delhi: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces, will be produced in the Saket court as his police custody ends on Saturday.

The police will most likely seek an extension as the investigation is yet to be completed.

Due to investigators not able to extract the information needed to push the investigation further, Poonawalla’s polygraph test was also left incomplete on Friday.

Sources said that investigators need to extract information from Poonawalla and they need time for it.

A senior Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) official had said that for the past three days, the officials have been asking him questions and the polygraph test is likely to continue further.

During the last hearing on November 22, Poonawalla had told the court that he was provoked by Walkar but then went completely silent.

The judge then asked him if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues.

“Aaftab had told the court that he was cooperating but he can’t recall everything at once and will inform as and when he does. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit,” his lawyer, Avinash Kumar had said.

Walkar and Poonawalla had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8, and shifted to Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Poonawalla allegedly killed her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

He was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.