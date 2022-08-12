‘Aaj Aamir Khan ka career khatam kardiya’, claims KRK

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic KRK need no introduction. Despite having a small acting career, his popularity knows no bounds because of his constant bashing of Bollywood celebrities. He recently announced his retirement as a film critic, but still continues to critise actors.

For the past few weeks, KRK has been constantly slamming Aamir Khan and asking people to not watch his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Well, yesterday, Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha finally released in theatres and so far, has gotten a low response from the people. The film is one of the lowest-rated films of Aamir Khan on IMDb and has opened to low box office collections. And well, KRK claims responsibility for it.

Yes, you read that right! In his recent tweet, KRK mentions how he destroyed Aamir Khan’s career and is eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s movies to release.

He tweeted, “Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Aaj #AamirKhan Ka Career khatam Kar Diya Gaya Hai. Bas Ab Aapki #Pathan Aur #Budhao Ki Film Ka wait hai. Aap Dono Bhi Jaldi Release Karo. Wait Nahi Ho Paa Raha Hai.”

On the other hand, several netizens are assuming Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure is because of the recent #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Twitter trend. Some Twitter users had dug up Aamir Khan’s controversial “India’s growing intolerance” statement and asked people to boycott his film.