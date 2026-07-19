Aam Aadmi Party seeks debate on Wangchuk, NEET in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, July 19, submitted a notice of motion under Rule 267, seeking suspension of the day’s listed business in the Upper House to discuss the alleged NEET paper leak and the demands raised by activist Sonam Wangchuk.

In his notice addressed to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Singh said the issues were of urgent national importance and required immediate discussion.

He urged the chair to suspend regular business and allow a debate in the House on the matter.

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The AAP leader said repeated controversies surrounding the NEET had affected the credibility of the country’s public examination system.

Singh also referred to Wangchuk’s hunger strike over the issue and said the activist’s deteriorating health.

On Saturday, Wangchuk, on a hunger strike for more than 20 days, was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and put in Safdarjung Hospital.

The Rajya Sabha member requested the chair to allow members to discuss measures to strengthen transparency, accountability, and fairness in public examinations.