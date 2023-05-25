Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married, tweets KRK

Mumbai: Speculations about a romantic relationship between Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh have resurfaced again, capturing the attention of fans and the media.

The rumors gained momentum on Wednesday when a video of the rumored couple playing pickleball together went viral, igniting further curiosity about their alleged romance. In the video that was shared by Bollywood paparazzo on Instagram, the actors were seen enjoying a game of pickleball, showcasing their camaraderie and comfortable rapport.

The clip spread like wildfire across social media platforms, fueling further curiosity and triggered discussions about the status of their bond.

Amidst this, a tweet by controversial figure Kamaal R Khan aka KRK announcing Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh has taken the internet by storm. The tweet states that Aamir Khan will soon marry Fatima Sana Shaikh, citing their alleged relationship that began during the filming of “Dangal,” has caused a sensation among fans and followers of the actors. Check out the tweet below.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s rumored relationship has been a topic of discussion for several years. However, both the actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives. Aamir is currently on a break from acting and he was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.