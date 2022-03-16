Aamir Khan and his special connection with Holi festival

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan, also known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, is known for stunning acting skills and has given the industry some high-grossing movies. He is vividly appreciated for his simplicity and humility.

Aamir rose to fame after the massive success of his 1988 movie titled Qayamat se Qayamat Tak opposite Juhi Chawla. From entertaining us with films like Ghajini, PK and Lagaan to keeping us emotionally hooked to his performances in projects like Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par Aamir Khan has come a long way.

I was born on Holi, says Aamir Khan

Do you know that Aamir Khan shares a special connection with the Holi festival? As the festival of colors is around the corner, we thought of sharing interesting fact about the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Firstly, it is known to all that Aamir made his acting debut with the film titled Holi in 1984. Secondly, the actor once revealed that he shares a very close connection with Holi as he was born on the day of festival in 1965.

During one of his old interviews, he said, “I was born on Holi — 14 March, 1965. My Ammi told me that a nurse came and smeared some gulaal on my cheek. Every year, I celebrate Holi with my family. Earlier, we used to play with our neighbours and then go to my uncle Nasirsaab’s (Hussain, filmmaker) house and the tradition still continues. Through the day, the entire family has fun playing colours and eating. I don’t like the pucca or oil colours and usually play with organic colours only.” Watch the video below.

http://ishare.rediff.com/video/entertainment/aamir-khan-reveals-his-connection-with-holi/9410290?pos=viewedrtnow

Holi 2022 Dates

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18, which is a Friday. Holika Dahan will take place on Thursday, March 17.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on 11 August 2022.