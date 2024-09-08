Aamir Khan chooses theatres over digital: Here’s why

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, known as Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist,” has always been a trendsetter in the film industry. Over the years, he’s changed the way movies are made, marketed, and watched. His latest move? Delaying the digital release of his films and focusing on theatrical releases first, showing his belief in the power of the big screen experience.

Back in the early 2000s, Aamir Khan was one of the first actors in Bollywood to take on just one project at a time. This allowed him to fully dedicate himself to each role, giving us classics like Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai. Today, Aamir is once again shaking things up—this time with how his films are released.

A New Strategy for Film Releases

According to reports from Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan has decided not to sell the digital rights to his movies before they’ve been shown in theaters for at least 12 weeks. This is different from the usual trend, where films hit streaming platforms just 8 weeks after their theatrical release. Aamir’s aim is to bring back the excitement of watching films in theaters, making them special events again.

In an age where most people prefer to watch films at home on their screens, Aamir’s decision to prioritize theaters might seem risky. But he believes that giving his films a longer run in cinemas will create a sense of exclusivity and anticipation that streaming services can’t offer.

Aamir’s new approach comes from his recent experience with his production Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film was released in theaters after a festival run and a big marketing campaign. By focusing on the theater experience first, Aamir wants his films to have a stronger connection with audiences before they hit digital platforms.

He plans to sell the digital rights based on how well the film performs in theaters. In other words, he’s betting on the audience’s reaction to the movie to set its value on streaming platforms.

Along with this bold move, Aamir Khan has made some changes to his production team. He recently brought on Aparna Purohit, who used to lead Prime Video India’s original content, as the new head of his production house. Aamir has also shared that he plans to focus more on producing films in the future, instead of just acting.

Some exciting projects are already in the works, including Sitaare Zameen Par, a heartwarming drama starring Aamir and Genelia D’Souza, set to release this Christmas. Another big film is Lahore 1947, a historical drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan, will also be making his Bollywood debut in an untitled romantic drama, alongside Sai Pallavi.