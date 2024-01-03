Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao celebrate New Year with Saira Banu

Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu celebrated New Year with superstar Aamir Khan, his mother Zeenat, and his former wife Kiran Rao.

On Tuesday, Saira Banu took to Instagram and penned a note expressing gratitude to Aamir for being with her through her thick and thin. She also shared how she ushered in New Year with Aamir and his family.

Opening up about the enduring bond between Aamir and her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu wrote, “With each turn of the calendar, life continues to unfold, expand, and evolve. As years morph and time advances, a fresh perspective breathes new life into our existence.

Amidst this perpetual change, there remains a constant: the presence of those who have shared our life’s journey with us.

“For Sahib and me, Aamir has been this unchangeable presence. To this day, Aamir still holds a deep admiration for Dilip Sahib and everything he brought to Indian Cinema. It’s mutual, really. Sahib has always had a genuine appreciation for Aamir’s acting brilliance and how he flawlessly brings characters to life on screen. Personally, I’ve always been moved by Aamir’s artistry – not just in his films, but also in the way he’s embraced the role of a family member in Sahib’s and my life,” she added.

She recalled how Aamir stepped up in every way imaginable, offering support and lending a helping hand to her.

“Aamir has been with me during some really tough times. I remember when I was putting together Dilip Sahib’s autobiography, “The Substance And The Shadow”, Aamir stepped up in every way imaginable, offering support and lending a helping hand. It’s moments like these that make you truly appreciate the kind of person he is, going beyond just the glitz and glamour of the film industry,” she shared.

The note concluded with Saira mentioning the joy of hosting Aamir and his mother, Zeenat Hussain, at her home.

She wrote, “Yesterday, I had the pleasure of welcoming Aamir, Kiran, and Zeenat Aapa, who is Aamir’s mother, an absolutely graceful and exceptional lady, into our home. It was wonderful to start the new year with warm company, heartfelt conversations, and a delightful stroll down memory lane with Dilip Sahib. It was a truly wonderful time filled with shared laughter and cherished moments. May this year unfold with the promise of continued relations, shared laughter, and the comfort of knowing that some bonds are destined to remain unchanging, no matter how much the calendar turns. #NewYear #AamirKhan.”

She also shared pictures from her warm meeting with Aamir. The post is flooded with heartfelt comments.