Mumbai: Samay Raina is back to doing what he does best, making his guests uncomfortable while the internet laughs along. In the latest members-only episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, the comedian took a cheeky dig at both Aamir Khan and Munawar Faruqui with one perfectly timed punchline.

The episode featured Samay alongside Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Rohan Joshi and Munawar. Raghav and Niharika joined the panel to promote their upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30.

During the episode, Samay jokingly told viewers, “30 July ko aa rahi hai Bhai Tera Star Hai. Agar baarish ho rahi hai aur ghar pe dekhna hai OTT pe, toh 1 August ko OTT pe aa jayegi.”

Raghav immediately interrupted him and clarified that the film was meant for theatres. He said, “Bhai, theatre mein aa rahi hai. Theatre mein dekhni hai, OTT pe nahi aa rahi. Main Aamir sir jaisa game khel raha hoon, seedha theatre mein aayegi.”

Raghav was referring to Aamir Khan’s theatre-first release strategy. However, Samay spotted the perfect opening to take the conversation in an entirely different direction.

Pointing towards Munawar, he quipped, “Aamir sir jaisa game toh Munawar ne khela hai.”

The unexpected punchline left the entire room in splits. Samay’s joke appeared to compare Aamir Khan’s three marriages with Munawar’s controversial dating history, which became a major topic of discussion during Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar’s relationships with Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan came under intense scrutiny after Ayesha entered the reality show and accused him of being involved with her while allegedly maintaining a relationship with Nazila. The controversy followed Munawar throughout his journey on the show, even as he eventually emerged as the winner.

The episode isn’t publicly available on YouTube. Those interested in watching it will have to purchase Samay Raina’s channel membership, which starts at Rs 69 per month. The paywall, however, hasn’t stopped clips from going viral across social media, with several viewers already calling it the funniest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 yet