Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt; first photo as husband-wife out

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially the man and the wife. The couple tied the knot in a close knit affair on Sunday, July 5 in the presence of his kids elder son, Junaid Khan, his daughter Ira Khan and Azad, prominent figures, family members and friends.

The couple were dressed in traditional outfits of cream and beige colour. A picture shared by the actor’s publicist shows him signing the marriage papers as Gauri sits next to him in presence of family and friends.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, actor-director Vir Das, and politician Raj Thackeray were seen arriving for the wedding despite the rain casting a long spell over the city, and a red alert declared by the authorities.

This marks the superstar’s 3rd marriage after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children, actor Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. The actor went on to marry Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple welcomes their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021.

Gauri has worked in the fashion and beauty industry, including with a Bengaluru-based salon business, and later became associated with Aamir Khan Productions. She and Aamir Khan have reportedly known each other for over 25 years, though they began a romantic relationship only in recent years. She was previously married and has a son from that marriage.

Last year, on his 60th birthday in March, the actor shed light on his relationship with Gauri. The actor confirmed that he was marrying Gauri on July 5 at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani’s recently released series, ‘Pritam and Pedro’.

He said, “Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hain aur kuch khaas dost hain. (The wedding is on 5 July. We are hosting it at home; it’s a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there)”.