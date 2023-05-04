Aamir Khan now seeks work in Hyderabad after Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was a big failure and one among the big-budget movies that fell prey to the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. Post this, the Fanaa actor announced a year-long break from acting in November 2022 to spend more time with his family members.

The actor, who was spotted in a salt-and-pepper look earlier this year in Delhi, opted to produce RS Prasanna’s Campeones remake with Sony Pictures India instead of acting in it. And now, it is rumoured that Aamir Khan wants to play roles in Telugu movies instead of Bollywood for a while.

Yes, you read it right! Speculations are rife that Aamir Khan is flying down to Hyderabad to meet with Telugu producer Allu Aravind to have a talk with him about upcoming projects. It is rumoured that the duo are planning to make Ghajini 2. Experts said that Aamir Khan wants to save his career by appearing in any South Indian movie as Bollywood is still under troubled waters.

As it is not officially confirmed whether Aamir Khan is going to play a role in the Allu Aravind project but meeting the latter second time in three months gives credence to the suspicions that the 3 Idiots actor will star in any big Telugu project soon.

A source close to the actor revealed to PeepingMoon, “Aamir Khan is discussing a project with producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, and they met last week again for the same. They have discussed several project ideas and are eager to work together. But at this point, it is just a mere conversation, with no concrete development so far.”

The report quoting the source also reads, “Aamir and Allu Aravind have met on numerous occasions during the last 4-5 months. However, everything has been kept so secretive that nobody is aware of what is actually cooking. Ghajini 2 is definitely one of the projects under consideration, but it’s not yet certain what the other projects are. When things fall into place, we might learn about some developments, but for the time being, it’s all been kept under wraps.”

Whatever, but can any Telugu movie help Aamir Khan drag the audience towards cinema halls after two consecutive failures? Do share your thoughts in the comments section.