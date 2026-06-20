Nikah or church wedding? Aamir Khan finally reveals the plan

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will get married on July 5

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Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan
Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: With just days left for their wedding, Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt are preparing to begin a new chapter together. Ever since the actor confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on July 5, fans have been curious about one question. What kind of wedding will they have?

Given Aamir’s Muslim background and Gauri’s Christian roots, many wondered whether the ceremony would be a traditional nikah, a church wedding, or a blend of both cultures.

The actor has now put all speculation to rest.

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A woman and a man standing outdoors in front of lush green foliage and a decorative circular emblem.
Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir revealed that the couple has opted for a simple registered marriage instead of a religious ceremony.

“It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic,” he said.

The wedding will mark Aamir’s third marriage. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. He shares three children – Junaid, Ira and Azad from his previous relationships.

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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reportedly kept their relationship private for around 18 months before making it public on the actor’s 60th birthday last year.

As the big day approaches, the superstar has also taken a short break from work. He is expected to return to the sets soon for director Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited sequel, 3 Idiots 2.

For now, however, all eyes are on July 5, when Aamir and Gauri will officially become husband and wife in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their closest loved ones.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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