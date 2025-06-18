Aamir Khan says NO to jaw-dropping Rs 120 crore offer: Reports

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing in theatres on June 20. The actor is currently busy promoting the film across platforms, but it’s not just the movie that’s making headlines — it’s his bold decision regarding its digital release.

Aamir says no to OTT deal

Aamir Khan has reportedly turned down a massive Rs. 120 crore offer from Amazon Prime Video for the post-theatrical streaming rights of Sitaare Zameen Par. In a time when most movies land on OTT within weeks of their theatrical release, Aamir is going the other way — he wants audiences to come back to cinemas and enjoy films the way they were meant to be seen.

In a recent interview, Aamir said, “I believe in theatres. I believe in my audience. If you make a good film, people will come to watch it on the big screen.”

Not just Amazon — Netflix also showed interest in acquiring the film, but Aamir declined that offer too. While some reports claim Netflix offered even more, sources close to Aamir called the speculation “absolutely false”, clarifying that he had no intention of selling the rights to any OTT giant.

Komal Nahta backs Aamir’s bold move

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta confirmed the news, revealing that Aamir isn’t chasing bigger offers or trying to start a bidding war.

“He politely said ‘no’ because he has decided to try and change the game,” Komal explained.

The goal, according to industry sources, is to break the habit of people waiting for an OTT release and encourage them to return to theatres.

YouTube over OTT platforms?

While Aamir is skipping platforms like Amazon and Netflix, he isn’t ignoring digital altogether. He reportedly plans to release the film later on YouTube via a pay-per-view model, giving him complete control over when and how the film is made available online.

What is Sitaare Zameen Par about?

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones. Aamir plays a basketball coach who trains a team of players with special needs, and Genelia D’Souza stars opposite him. The movie promises emotion, motivation, and a heartwarming story — much like Aamir’s beloved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.