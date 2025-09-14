Aamir Khan slams Bollywood’s vanity van and kitchen culture

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars are often criticized for charging high fees and making big demands on film sets. From multiple vanity vans to live kitchens, the costs of keeping actors comfortable are rising sharply. Aamir Khan has now called these practices “shameful” and unfair to producers.

Aamir’s Take on Industry Habits

In a conversation with Komal Nahta on Game Changers, Aamir recalled his early days in the industry. He found it strange that producers were expected to pay for his driver and helpers, even though they worked for him. He sarcastically asked if producers should also start paying for an actor’s children’s school fees. For him, the line is clear. Producers should only cover expenses directly linked to the film, such as makeup, hair, costume, or training required for a role.

Unfair Burden on Producers

Aamir expressed disappointment at how the system has worsened today. He said many stars make producers pay for their drivers, spot boys, trainers, cooks, and even live kitchens. Some demand extra vanity vans for gyms and personal staff. According to Aamir, this damages the industry and projects actors in the wrong light.

Aamir’s Own Example

The actor shared that he has always paid for his personal staff and family expenses during shoots. He never asked his producers to bear those costs. He admitted that training for a film is a valid exception, like wrestling training in Dangal. But he insisted that luxuries and personal needs should never be passed to the producer.