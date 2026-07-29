Aamir Khan threat case: Sweden VPN, audio note and ‘love jihad’

Mumbai: As per the latest update in the Aamir Khan threat case, police sources revealed that a Sweden-based VPN was allegedly used to send the viral threatening audio message received by the actor.

Police authorities are now examining the digital trail to trace the person behind the message. According to sources, the threatening audio message was allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the clip, a person claiming to be Arzu Bishnoi allegedly made remarks against Aamir Khan and accused him of promoting “love jihad,” claiming it was against Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. The audio message further contained a threat to “teach Aamir Khan a lesson.”

Police have not registered an FIR in the case so far. Sources said that officials are working to identify the person responsible for sending the message. As part of the investigation, police officials reportedly traced the initial IP address to Sweden. However, authorities suspect that the actual location may have been concealed as the message was allegedly sent using a VPN and Tor browser.

The use of such tools can make it difficult to identify the original source of an online activity, and investigators are now analyzing available digital evidence to trace the sender.

On July 18, Aamir Khan allegedly received a threat from individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through a purported social media post. The alleged threats were issued by people identified as Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi. The purported post allegedly accused Aamir of promoting “love jihad,” with the claim seemingly linked to his recent marriage.

An excerpt from the post read, “I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), want to say that people like Aamir Khan are promoting what is being called ‘Love Jihad’ in our country, which is against our culture. We will not tolerate this man, and he will soon be made to face the consequences. This is against Sanatan Dharma and against the nation. We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced.”

According to sources, police became aware of the alleged threat through a Facebook post and a voice note.

Aamir Khan recently tied the knot with his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a private registered marriage ceremony held at his Mumbai residence on July 5. The wedding marked the 61-year-old actor’s third marriage.