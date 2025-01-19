Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar: Guests to appear in Bigg Boss 18 finale

Mumbai: The wait is over! The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is happening tonight, and fans are excited to see who will win the trophy. The finalists—Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang—are all set for the ultimate showdown. Hosted by Salman Khan, this star-studded event promises loads of fun, surprises, and thrilling moments.

When and Where to Watch

Catch all the action live on Colors TV at 9:30 PM, or stream it online on JioCinema. Don’t miss the excitement!

Special Guests

Big names from Bollywood and TV will be part of the grand finale, including:

Akshay Kumar to promote his movie Skyforce.

Aamir Khan, his son Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor promoting their film Loveyapa.

Elvish Yadav, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Mannara Chopra from Laughter Chefs.

The cast of Colors TV shows Doree 2 and Ram Bhavan will also join the fun.

Performances to Watch Out For

The finale will kick off with a stunning performance by Salman Khan. Each finalist will also perform individually:

Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra will team up with Chum Darang and Eisha Singh for romantic acts.

Shilpa Shirodkar will perform a fun skit with Karanveer and Vivian, inspired by the “Karan-Arjun” theme.

Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey will add some humor to the show.

There will also be a face-off between the Family Gang (Karan, Chum, Shilpa) and the Chugli Gang (Vivian, Eisha, Avinash).

Bigg Boss 18 Grand FINALE – Rajat Dalal vs Vivian Dsena 🔥pic.twitter.com/O9L0NGQU3H — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2025

Bigg Boss 18 Grand FINALE: Rajat and Chahat perform together #RaHat pic.twitter.com/qeV54AQQgY — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2025

Reports suggest that Rajat Dalal is leading in votes, followed by Vivian Dsena. Fans believe Rajat might win the trophy, while Vivian could be the runner-up. Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra are also strong contenders, but it’s still anyone’s game.