Aamir Khan to lead Race 4? Producer Ramesh Taurani clears air

Mumbai: Reports were doing the rounds that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has been roped in as the lead for the highly awaited ‘Race 4’. However, on Monday, the makers rubbed the claims, saying that the casting for the fourth instalment of the popular franchise has not been finalised till now.

Taurani shared an official statement on his Instagram handle urging all to refrain from circulating such unverified reports. The filmmaker further requested everyone to wait for the official announcement regarding the cast of ‘Race 4’.

The statement read, “We would like to clarify that the cast of Race 4 has not yet been finalized. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to refrain from speculation and from engaging with or circulating any unverified or false news regarding the cast. Once the cast is finalized, we will make an official announcement from our end. Until then, we kindly request everyone to wait for an official confirmation before reporting or sharing any information (sic).”

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“The #Race4 cast is yet to be finalised stay tuned for the official announcement (sic),” they further captioned the post.

A lot of speculation has been made in the past regarding the cast of ‘Race 4’.

In January this year, it was reported that Akshaye Khanna, who was part of ‘Race’, would be returning for ‘Race 4’.

However, producer Ramesh Taurani refuted the claims, saying that the makers have not approached Akshaye. Speaking to a media portal, he added that Akshaye’s track in the franchise has already come to an end.

Reports further suggested that Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff were also narrated the script for ‘Race 4’. However, nothing has been made official till now.

The primary instalment in the franchise, ‘Race’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, and Anil Kapoor, was released back in 2008. This was followed by ‘Race 2’ in 2013 and ‘Race 3’ in 2018.