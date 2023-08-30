Aamir Khan to return to acting with Christmas release in 2024

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to make a comeback into acting with a yet-untitled film, which has been locked for Christmas 2024 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome 3’.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X, formerly called X, where he announced the film. He even shared that the pre-production of the film is ongoing and it goes on floors on 20 January, 2024.

 “#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 [not titled yet],  starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon,” Adarsh tweeted.

Aamir hit the pause button from acting after the debacle of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The actor had also said at a press event during the trailer launch of Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’:

“I haven’t decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I’m feeling good about it because that’s what I want to do right now. I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready, for sure.”

Akshay’s ‘Welcome 3’ is reportedly titled as ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. It will reportedly star Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will also have Raveena Tandon.

