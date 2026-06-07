Aamir Khan to reunite Lagaan team for special celebration

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan is all set to celebrate a major milestone as his iconic film Lagaan completes 25 years. The actor is reportedly planning a grand reunion party in Mumbai, bringing together the cast, crew, and several people associated with the making of the Oscar-nominated classic.

The celebration comes as Lagaan returns to theatres for a special re-release, giving fans another chance to experience the film on the big screen.

Lagaan re-release announced for 25th anniversary

Aamir Khan Productions recently unveiled a new trailer for Lagaan and confirmed its theatrical re-release on June 12, 13, and 14. The film completes 25 years on June 15, making the occasion even more special for fans and the team behind the movie.

Released in 2001, Lagaan remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie follows the story of villagers who challenge British officers to a cricket match to escape heavy taxes during the colonial era.

Reunion party

According to reports, Aamir Khan will host a grand celebration at a luxury hotel in Mumbai on June 13. The event is expected to reunite not only the lead actors but also technicians, crew members, and others who played a role in bringing Lagaan to life.

The gathering is expected to be an emotional occasion, with former team members revisiting memories from one of the most successful films in Indian cinema.

Why Lagaan remains a landmark film

Starring Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne, and Rachel Shelley, Lagaan earned worldwide acclaim upon release.

The film became only the third Indian movie to receive a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards. It also won several National Film Awards and is widely regarded as one of the greatest sports dramas ever made in India.

What is next for Aamir Khan?

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor is also actively involved in multiple production projects under his banner, including Lahore 1947.

With Lagaan returning to cinemas and a special reunion on the cards, the coming weeks promise to be memorable for both Aamir Khan and fans of the beloved classic.