Aamir Khan to romance Shraddha Kapoor in Ashneer Grover biopic?

According to reports, Aamir Khan is being considered to play former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover in an upcoming biopic. Sources suggest that the project is set to be directed by Rahul Mody, which could be an interesting collaboration.

Adding more intrigue to the project, Shraddha Kapoor, who is romantically involved with Rahul Mody is expected to be cast as Ashneer Grover’s wife in the film. While an official announcement is still awaited, the pairing has already sparked curiosity given both the on-screen and off-screen dynamics.

If finalized, the film could be a high-drama narrative, diving into Ashneer Grover’s bold and controversial journey. Known for his sharp business acumen, Grover is widely regarded as a genius in the startup and fintech space, having played a key role in scaling BharatPe into a major player. At the same time, he has frequently found himself at the centre of controversies, be it his outspoken remarks, corporate disputes, or public spats, which have kept him consistently in the headlines.

Aamir, known for his selective scripts and transformation-heavy roles, has had a mixed run in recent years. His recent appearances include Laal Singh Chaddha and Sitaare Zameen Par. He also backed the spy-comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos starring Vir Das, under his production banner, which failed to make a strong impact at the box office.

With a compelling real-life story, a strong director, and a fresh on-screen pairing, this biopic could potentially mark a turning point for Aamir Khan at the box office.