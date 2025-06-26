Aamir Khan’s 15-minute role in Coolie revealed: Report

Mumbai: What happens when Rajinikanth, the king of style, meets Aamir Khan, the master of perfection? You get an explosive cinematic moment that fans will remember forever! In the upcoming movie Coolie, Aamir Khan joins the film for a powerful role that’s anything but small. And the best part? He appears in the final 15 minutes of the movie — and it’s said to be the most thrilling part of the entire film!

A 15-Minute Cameo That Feels Like a Full Movie

Don’t call it “just a cameo” — Aamir shot for 10 full days to make this 15-minute scene look grand and gripping. His character enters with a bang and faces off against Rajinikanth in an intense action sequence filled with sharp dialogues and edge-of-the-seat moments. Shot in the deserts of Rajasthan, this climax is already being called one of the biggest highlights of Coolie.

Wishing you a very happy birthday #AamirKhan sir 🤗🤗❤️❤️



Very grateful for the lovely conversations we've had. Your insights and passion for storytelling have always left me inspired.



Here's to creating more magic on screen in the coming years and excited to share this special… pic.twitter.com/n9KwkeWaPe — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 14, 2025

Coolie: Not Part of LCU, But Big on Style and Action

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is a standalone film and not linked to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). It’s made with a huge budget of Rs. 350 crore and will release in multiple languages on August 14, 2025, just before Independence Day. The Hindi version is titled Majdoor because the original name Coolie is already used in three Bollywood films.

The first song Chikitu, composed by Anirudh, is already a viral hit with its catchy tune and cool visuals. With dance, energy, and pure fan celebration, it’s the perfect teaser of what’s coming in the movie.

With Rajinikanth’s unmatched charisma and Aamir Khan’s power-packed entry, Coolie is all set to shake up the box office this year!