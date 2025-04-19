Aamir Khan’s candid moment with Gauri & Junaid goes viral

Mumbai: Aamir Khan recently made headlines when he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, during his 60th birthday celebration. Her pictures quickly went viral. Many people were curious about the new woman in his life. Aamir had already introduced her to his family, but he confirmed the relationship on his birthday.

A Beautiful Evening with Friends and Family

A photo of Aamir, Gauri, and his son Junaid Khan went viral on social media. The photo was shared by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s rumoured girlfriend, Sophie Shine. They were joined by Shikhar and Sophie for a lovely evening. Everyone looked happy and relaxed in the photo. Sophie wrote “Beautiful evening” on her Instagram story.

First Public Appearance in China

Aamir and Gauri made their first public appearance as a couple at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. They walked hand-in-hand, wearing traditional clothes. They also posed for photos with Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li. Fans loved their look and chemistry.

Aamir and Gauri’s Love Story

Aamir and Gauri met 25 years ago but lost touch. They met again about one and a half years ago and started dating. Aamir said, “I was looking for someone who gives me peace. And there she was.” Gauri is from Bengaluru and has a six-year-old son. She now works at Aamir’s production house.

Aamir Khan’s Next Movie

Aamir Khan will return to the big screen with his new movie “Sitaare Zameen Par” on June 20, 2025. It will be his first film after “Laal Singh Chaddha.” The film also stars Genelia D’Souza and is linked to his hit movie “Taare Zameen Par.”