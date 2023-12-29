Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan to tie knot as per Hindu traditions

Mumbai: A joyous celebration is in the air as Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare are set to embark on a new chapter of their lives. The couple got engaged in picturesque Italy last September, followed by a heartwarming engagement party two months later, attended by close family and friends, including Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, and Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Venue

The much-anticipated wedding is scheduled for January 3 at the luxurious Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra. Post the nuptials, the festivities will continue with two reception parties in Delhi and Jaipur from January 6 to 10. Aamir Khan, filled with excitement, has personally extended invitations to friends in the industry, ensuring a star-studded affair despite the holiday season, as per reports.

A Traditional Marathi Wedding On Cards

Ira and Nupur have chosen to honor Nupur’s Maharashtrian roots with a traditional wedding, as per latest reports. The culinary delights at the celebration promise to be diverse and delightful.

How Ira and Nupur met

Ira and Nupur’s love story unfolded during the lockdown in 2020, as they connected over fitness when Ira moved into her father’s house. Nupur, a professional trainer, initially assisted Ira with her fitness journey, and their bond deepened through meaningful conversations.

As the Khan family eagerly awaits this momentous occasion, the upcoming wedding promises to be a blend of tradition, love, and heartfelt celebrations.