Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira sends out her wedding invitations!

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024.

For her wedding, she discovered a new way to invite her friends, which turned out to be a little tough.

On Thursday, Ira took to her Instagram and shared a video of how her friends reacted after discovering her “puzzle invite” asking them to be her bridesmaids.

Ira sent her friends boxes with custom-made pieces of puzzles, designed differently for each one of them. The video showcased her friends’ reactions to the wedding invitation.

She captioned the video, “Popeye: Edit it bit by bit. Me: Does it in one night. This has been on the to-do since April. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. Also, now MISHTY! WE ARE GETTING MARRIED WITHIN A MONTH! I love you guys so much.”

Ira also announced her wedding date in the video, which is January 3, 2024.

“Do you see the variety and range of the people in my life? Don’t miss the contrast between Zayn and Danielle’s reaction to puzzles, Danielle’s montage of “it’s so cute!” Which had to be interspersed with Nihal’s attempt to not cry (first I thought the sighs were because of the puzzle, then I realised he was feeling emotional ), the contrast between Kshitej and everyone else’s reactions, the following and not following of instructions (clearly they were not clear enough), all the various camera men and their running commentary. Just watch the whole video. Don’t miss anything,” the caption further reads.

She also requested that her friends make her bachelorette video.

“I’ve watched all this footage lots of times. And it still fills my heart every time. AAAAAAAAAAHHHH ITS HAPPENING!! Now someone else, please make the bachelorette video. My quota for editing for the wedding is over,” the caption concluded.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, last year, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir shares his daughter Ira with his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011.