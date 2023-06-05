Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie knot soon? Here’s wedding card pic

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan might have stayed away from the spotlight but the Starkid indeed enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Ira got engaged to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare in November last year. The couple, who dated for many years, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

Ira Khan has now set the internet talking about her once again with her latest Instagram post about her ‘May dump’. The post, which featured a photograph of beautifully designed wedding cards, has ignited widespread speculation about Ira’s impending marriage. Bollywood fans and media outlets alike are now eagerly awaiting confirmation of this joyful news.

The photograph shared by Ira showcased an array of exquisite wedding cards and the starkid can be seen writing the names of guests on them. The visual immediately captured the attention of her followers, who began to wonder if the talented young lady was ready to tie the knot.

The Khan family, known for keeping their personal lives relatively private, has maintained silence on the matter, which has only intensified the media frenzy surrounding Ira’s post. Dad Aamir Khan too has not made any statements regarding his daughter’s wedding.

