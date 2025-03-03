Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Reena Dutta goes missing from the great ‘Lagaan’ reunion

Mumbai: Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood’s who’s who in attendance. However, the highlight of the evening was the reunion of the ‘Lagaan’ cast and crew.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Aaditya Lakhia, the lead actress of ‘Lagaan’, Gracy Singh, was also present there.

However, one notable absence was Aamir Khan’s first wife, Reena Dutta, who did not attend the event. Reena Dutta had produced ‘Lagaan’ along with Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar. She has also been credited as EP of the film. Also, Reena shares a close bond with Ashutosh Gowariker, having collaborated with him on the film.

Interestingly, on the 20th anniversary of ‘Lagaan,’ Aamir had reminisced about how his ex-wife, Reena, played a pivotal role in the production of the blockbuster film. Speaking at a press conference, the ‘PK’ actor fondly recalled how Reena supported him in turning his dream into reality.

Aamir was quoted as saying, “I think the one thing that remains with me is the way Reena handled the film. My ex-wife Reena, who was a producer of the film, was somebody who had no understanding of cinema until then. Though she was married to me for a number of years, she was not interested in films. So, she never knew anything about filmmaking. So, when I requested her one night that I am producing a film, I will need your help.”

Meanwhile, among other celebs who graced the wedding reception of Ahutosh Gowakirar’s son were veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Pooja Hegde, Sonali Bendre, Genelia D’Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia, the daughter of real estate magnate Rasesh Kanakia, on March 2 in Mumbai.