Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ featured on Oscar Awards Instagram page

Mumbai: After a hiatus of four years, Bollywood star Aamir Khan made a comeback to the silver screen with Laal Singh Chaddha which released on August 11.

It would be fair to say that it was the most talked about film in Bollywood, this year which made Aamir Khan hopeful for its success. However, the film has opened to a low response owing to the #BoycottLaalSinghChadda calls that have been trending on Twitter for the past few weeks.

Amid all this, the prestigious Academy Awards aka Oscars have extended their support for Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir Khan on social media.

Taking to their official Instagram page, The Academy shared a short clip and showed their support for Laal Singh Chaddha. The caption on the post read, “Forrest Gump 🤝 Laal Singh Chaddha. Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks.1994’s ‘Forrest Gump’ was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor, Directing, Film Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay.”

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. The film starred superstar Tom Hanks.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film also saw a cameo appearance from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.