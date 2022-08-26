Aamir Khan’s next Bollywood film shelved, why?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had pinned all of his hopes on his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, however, the dismal response from the audience has reportedly left him heartbroken. We had earlier reported that, amid the massive failure of the film, Aamir is going to take a two-month sabbatical from films and is jetting off to the US.

Well, amid all, fresh reports are suggesting further damage to Aamir Khan’s career as his next project Mogul has been indefinitely shelved.

As per multiple reports, Aamir Khan was supposed to start working on Mogul after finishing work on Laal Singh Chaddha, however, now the T- Series chief producer of the film has shelved the project indefinitely. Furthermore, the reports also claim that this decision has come in the wake of Laal Singh Chaddha’s fate at the box office, and right now the makers aren’t in favor to put the money on the film.

Based on the life of business magnate, and filmmaker Gulshan Kumar, Mogul was Aamir Khan’s most ambitious project. The film was supposed to be directed by Subhash Kapoor who has now decided to move on to a successful franchise Jolly LLB 3.

This development comes as a heartbreak to millions of Aamir Khan fans who wanted to see him on the silver screen more after his long hiatus since 2018.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir Khan, it starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.