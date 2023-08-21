AAP demands investigation into delayed arrest of rape accused Delhi official

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the failure to promptly arrest, now suspended, rape accused Delhi government official Premoday Khakha, despite an FIR being lodged on August 13.

“We question who was shielding the accused individual. We demand an inquiry to uncover these significant procedural gaps,” AAP said.

The party also demanded strict action against the accused, stating that, “This heinous crime against a minor girl shakes the conscience of our entire society. BJP must explain why the Delhi Police did not immediately arrest the accused once the FIR was filed on August 13, 2023.

“What pressure led the police to protect an officer accused of such a grave offense? We demand a comprehensive investigation into these significant procedural gaps.”

The AAP said that on learning of the matter, the Delhi government promptly issued a suspension order against the accused officer.

Khakha stands accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl in class XII for several months. An FIR for rape along with sections of the POCSO Act was filed against him and his wife at the Buraro Police Station. The couple was arrested on Monday.