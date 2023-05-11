AAP govt removes Delhi ‘s Services Secretary soon after SC verdict

Published: 11th May 2023
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: In wake of the Supreme Court on Thursday ruling that control of ‘services’, or appointments and transfer of officials, vests in the Delhi government, not the Lt Governor, Delhi’s Services Secretary Ashish More was relieved.

Top government officials confirmed the removal of More from his post on Thursday, marking a significant shift in the power dynamics in Delhi.

In the wake of the apex court decision, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the Supreme Court for doing justice to the people of the national capital and said that the pace of development will increase manifold.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Court for doing justice to the people of Delhi. With this decision, the pace of development of Delhi will increase manifold. Democracy won.”

Addressing a press conference later, Kejriwal highlighted the challenges and obstacles he encountered, while emphasising the remarkable achievements of the AAP government in Delhi.

“In the face of daunting challenges, I was metaphorically thrown into the water with my hands bound. However, I take pride in the fact that despite these hurdles, we have accomplished remarkable work in Delhi,” he said.

The apex court held that the Delhi government must have control over bureaucrats in the administration of services except in areas outside its legislative powers. It held that the Lt Governor is bound by aid and advice of the NCT government except the matters relating to land, public order & police.

