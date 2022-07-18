AAP MP donates entire salary for education of students

New Delhi: Newly elected Member of Rajya Sabha from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who is the International President of World Punjabi Organisation, on Monday announced to donate all his and staff’s salary during his tenure of six years for the education of economically weaker students.

Padma Shri Sahney made this announcement before taking oath of office in Parliament. Before the oath, he took part in ‘kirtan’ and ‘ardaas’ organised at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here.

On the occasion, Sahney announced that he will donate all his and staff salary of his tenure for the education of economically weaker students. He launched Punjab Education Fund and the amount works out to around Rs 32 lakh per year and this will turn out to be Rs 2 crore in six years.