AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

Chadha has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th August 2023 3:03 pm IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: On the last day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Announcing the suspension of Chadha, Dhankhar said, “Taking holistic view of the gravity of his misdemeanor, violation of rules, defined attitude and inappropriate conduct, I find it expedite invoking Rule 266 read along with Rule 256 and suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council, till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges.”

