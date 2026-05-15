AAP raises concerns over fuel price hike, BJP cites global crude oil trends

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, May 15, expressed concerns over the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices, saying rising fuel costs and economic pressures were affecting common people, while the BJP said the revision was linked to international crude oil trends.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the rise in fuel prices could put additional burden on households and raised concerns over inflation, unemployment and the overall economic situation in the country.

He said the government should place the economic situation before the public. He also referred to industrialist Gautam Adani while speaking about economic policies and investments.

Bharadwaj further said fuel prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming months depending on global developments.

Responding to the remarks, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said changes in petrol and diesel prices were influenced by international crude oil rates and noted that the Centre had tried to minimise the impact on consumers.

He said any increase in fuel prices affects citizens, but added that fuel rates in several international cities remained higher when converted into Indian currency.

Kapoor also said discussions on fuel pricing should take into account global economic factors and international oil markets.