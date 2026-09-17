AAP slams Delhi govt for PM birthday celebrations

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday, September 17, slammed the Delhi government over celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, claiming the BJP was being “insensitive” towards the students who died in the Satya Niketan building collapse.

The Delhi government has planned a series of events, including Kundiya Yajna, blood donation camp, and lighting of lamps across the capital.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said not even 13 days had passed since the death of students and ‘grand’ celebrations were being held.

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As many as seven people died, of whom five were students, after a paying guest building collapsed on September 6.

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“Innocent students of Delhi University died at the Satya Niketan paying guest on September 6, and as per Hindu Sanatan customs, Sept 18th is supposed to be their ‘Terahvi’ (13 days). Till then, there is ‘sutak ‘ period and ‘atma’ is supposed to be present there.

“These PM birthday celebrations, hawan, lighting of diyas reflect Delhi chief minister’s shamelessness and insensitivity,” Bharadwaj said in a video message.

The Delhi government is also organising several programmes, including the lighting of 1.25 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path in the evening, among other events.

Prime Minister Modi is set to complete 25 years in governance on October 7 this year, and to celebrate this, the Delhi government is organising a one-month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.