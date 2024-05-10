AAP welcomes SC’s interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The AAP welcomed the Supreme Court decision on Friday to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said truth can be troubled but not defeated.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read SC grants Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 for campaigning in LS polls

“Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court is welcome. The dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

AAP MLA Durgesh pathak told PTI, “We welcome the Supreme Court order. Satyamev Jayete! The dictatorship will end.”