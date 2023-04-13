‘Aapa’ Sania Mirza surprises MC Stan with expensive gifts

Hyderabad: Indian rapper MC Stan, who recently won Bigg Boss 16, and renowned tennis star Sania Mirza have become the new buddies in town. Their friendship started after they met at filmmaker Farah Khan’s Bigg Boss party following the show’s finale. Since then, their bond has grown stronger so much so that Stan even performing at Sania’s retirement match in Hyderabad last month, marking a special moment for both of them.

Recently, MC Stan received expensive gifts from Sania Mirza which included Balenciaga sunglasses which are around worth Rs 30K and black Nike shoes worth Rs 91K. The rapper took to Instagram to express his appreciation, posting a picture of the gifts and thanking his ‘aapa’ (elder sister is addresses as Aapa in Urdu) for the sweet gesture. “Tera ghar jaayinga isme. Appreciate it appa. TY @mirzasaniar.”

MC Stan’s Instagram post expressing his appreciation for the lavish gifts from Sania has garnered attention from fans and media alike. The post not only showcases the close bond between the duo but also sheds light on the extravagant lifestyle enjoyed by celebrities.

The Basti Ka Hasti singer’s fans were left surprised after he performed on the tennis court in LB stadium Hyderabad where Sania Mirza played her farewell match in March. His photos of interacting with Sania on the court, clicking pictures with her family went viral like wildfire on social media.