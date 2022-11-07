AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam to stage protest on Tuesday against ‘caste-based violence’

New Delhi: AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam will stage a protest in Delhi on Tuesday against “caste-based violence” in the country.

Gautam, who resigned as a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital last month after a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event, said he will also submit a memorandum to the Centre regarding caste-based violence.

“The number of incidents of caste-based violence and suicide has increased across the country. Those who are supposed to take action in such matters are silent. How long will this go on? This has to stop at some point,” he said.

Gautam said his protest will be for seeking justice for those who lost their lives due to caste-based violence and those who committed suicide due to “caste oppression”.

Gautam resigned as Delhi’s social welfare minister on October 9 in the wake of the controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where hundreds of people took oaths to convert to Buddhism.