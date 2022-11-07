AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam to stage protest on Tuesday against ‘caste-based violence’

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 7th November 2022 11:36 pm IST
Delhi to replace word 'Harijan' with 'Dr Ambedkar' in names of colonies, streets
Rajendra Pal Gautam. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi: AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam will stage a protest in Delhi on Tuesday against “caste-based violence” in the country.

Gautam, who resigned as a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital last month after a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event, said he will also submit a memorandum to the Centre regarding caste-based violence.

“The number of incidents of caste-based violence and suicide has increased across the country. Those who are supposed to take action in such matters are silent. How long will this go on? This has to stop at some point,” he said.

Also Read
‘BJP, AAP same team’ Kanhaiya Kumar

Gautam said his protest will be for seeking justice for those who lost their lives due to caste-based violence and those who committed suicide due to “caste oppression”.

Gautam resigned as Delhi’s social welfare minister on October 9 in the wake of the controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where hundreds of people took oaths to convert to Buddhism.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button